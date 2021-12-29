Independent Wealth Network Inc. Purchases Shares of 24,140 First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 331,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,312 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 276,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,798,000 after acquiring an additional 42,302 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1,363.1% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,362,000 after acquiring an additional 215,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Shares of FIXD opened at $53.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.33. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $54.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

