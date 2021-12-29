Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 34,736 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,736 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $6,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after acquiring an additional 12,864 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $92.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.63. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.74 and a 52 week high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

