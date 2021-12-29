Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) were down 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as €30.24 ($34.36) and last traded at €30.40 ($34.55). Approximately 22,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €30.68 ($34.86).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FPE shares. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($56.82) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($54.20) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($54.55) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €47.30 ($53.75).

The company has a 50-day moving average of €31.73 and a 200-day moving average of €32.60.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

