Ingredion Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:INGR)

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share on Monday, January 24th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st.

Ingredion has increased its dividend by 15.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Ingredion has a payout ratio of 35.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ingredion to earn $7.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

Shares of INGR opened at $97.35 on Wednesday. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $73.82 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on INGR. Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ingredion stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

