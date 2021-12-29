Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) Trading Up 4.9%

Bioqual, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) was up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $102.00 and last traded at $102.00. Approximately 710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.70 and its 200 day moving average is $84.35. The stock has a market cap of $91.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of -0.41.

Get Bioqual alerts:

Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter.

Bioqual, Inc engages in the provision and development of medical research and consulting services to commercial clients and government laboratories. It focuses on animal models of human diseases including COVID-19, Zika, AIDS, Influenza, RSV, Malaria, and other infectious disease areas. The company was founded by John C.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Bioqual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioqual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.