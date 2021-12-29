Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) Trading Up 4.9%

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2021

Bioqual, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) was up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $102.00 and last traded at $102.00. Approximately 710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.70 and its 200 day moving average is $84.35. The stock has a market cap of $91.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of -0.41.

Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter.

Bioqual Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BIOQ)

Bioqual, Inc engages in the provision and development of medical research and consulting services to commercial clients and government laboratories. It focuses on animal models of human diseases including COVID-19, Zika, AIDS, Influenza, RSV, Malaria, and other infectious disease areas. The company was founded by John C.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Bioqual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioqual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.