Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Trading Down 0.1%

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.70 and last traded at C$8.97. Approximately 191,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 222,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.98.

Several analysts have issued reports on FIL shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Filo Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Filo Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Filo Mining Corp. will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Filo Mining news, Director Alessandro Bitelli sold 7,900 shares of Filo Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.99, for a total value of C$102,587.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,455,696.97. Also, Director James Andrew Beck sold 90,000 shares of Filo Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.08, for a total transaction of C$817,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,634,400. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,700 shares of company stock worth $953,309.

About Filo Mining (CVE:FIL)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

