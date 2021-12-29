WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Trading Up 1.2%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES)’s share price was up 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.55 and last traded at $51.49. Approximately 40,539 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 57,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.88.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.64.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 3.9% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 9.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 3.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the third quarter valued at $30,000.

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

