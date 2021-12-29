Ideaology 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.45 Million (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. In the last week, Ideaology has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Ideaology coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ideaology has a market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ideaology Coin Profile

Ideaology (CRYPTO:IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Buying and Selling Ideaology

