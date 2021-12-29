Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.57.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen started coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,672 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $279,232.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 18,444 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $927,364.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,011. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,082,000 after buying an additional 166,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 150,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after buying an additional 68,093 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $52.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.61. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $32.43 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

