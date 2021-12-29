Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €53.86 ($61.21).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($93.18) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock opened at €61.94 ($70.39) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €60.17 and a 200-day moving average of €59.73. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1-year low of €42.05 ($47.78) and a 1-year high of €52.40 ($59.55).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

