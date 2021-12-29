Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Holdings Raised by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 866,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,990 shares during the period. Physicians Realty Trust makes up approximately 1.8% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $15,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 23.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after buying an additional 82,038 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,165,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,549,000 after acquiring an additional 21,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 281,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

DOC stock opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

