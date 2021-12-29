Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $374,000 Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In related news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 41,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $3,617,181.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $313,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $88.03 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.20. The company has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.232 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.66.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.