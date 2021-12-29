Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $444.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $314.62 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $437.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTAS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $365.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.00.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

