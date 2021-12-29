Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,511,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,470,000 after purchasing an additional 390,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,396,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,732,000 after purchasing an additional 134,827 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,044,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,404,000 after purchasing an additional 424,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,827,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,031,000 after purchasing an additional 226,075 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $177,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $520,653. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $88.21 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $91.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.40 and a 200 day moving average of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.98.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

