Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $11,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $49,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST opened at $112.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $103.62 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.39%.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen cut Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.15.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

