Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 3,289 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $14,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 33.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 22.2% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,629 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.27.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $162.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.08. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $127.06 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.56.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

