McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in McKesson by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 101,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,246,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Navalign LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK opened at $246.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $169.34 and a 1 year high of $247.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.33.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. McKesson’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.25%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.83.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,791 shares of company stock worth $11,362,145. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.