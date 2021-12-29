Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 24,716 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 60.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,716 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3,479.1% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.47.

