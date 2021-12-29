iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $152.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.71. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.46 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

