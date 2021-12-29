Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $19,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $867,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,147 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 5.1% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,031,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $166.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $263.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.81.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

