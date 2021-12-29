NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Acquired by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 282,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,252,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 288,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,640,000 after buying an additional 37,855 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,038,000 after buying an additional 211,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter.

NULG stock opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.27.

