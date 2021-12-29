Camden Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in KLA by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,022 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $432.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $252.02 and a fifty-two week high of $442.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.35.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

