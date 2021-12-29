Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) Shares Down 0.2%

Blue Prism Group plc (LON:PRSM)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,252 ($16.83) and last traded at GBX 1,262 ($16.96). 82,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 934,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,264 ($16.99).

The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,211.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,032.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Blue Prism Group Company Profile (LON:PRSM)

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Prism Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Prism Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.