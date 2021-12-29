Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Given a C$73.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) has been given a C$73.00 price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ATD.B. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.13.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

TSE ATD.B opened at C$49.67 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$36.03 and a 52 week high of C$52.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62. The stock has a market cap of C$52.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.62.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.