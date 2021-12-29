VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Trading 2.4% Higher

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF) shares traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 522 ($7.02) and last traded at GBX 522 ($7.02). 91,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 298,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 510 ($6.86).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 509.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 479.62. The firm has a market cap of £845.86 million and a PE ratio of 2.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.05%.

In other news, insider Peter Hames purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 523 ($7.03) per share, with a total value of £41,840 ($56,244.12).

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Company Profile (LON:VOF)

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

