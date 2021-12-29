Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Given a C$55.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) has been given a C$55.00 target price by Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 1.36% from the company’s current price.

WPM has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$64.73.

TSE:WPM opened at C$54.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$44.09 and a 12-month high of C$59.85.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$338.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$373.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total transaction of C$2,522,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at C$335,946. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total value of C$1,640,380.82.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

