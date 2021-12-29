Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Given a C$55.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) has been given a C$55.00 target price by Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 1.36% from the company’s current price.
WPM has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$64.73.
TSE:WPM opened at C$54.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$44.09 and a 12-month high of C$59.85.
In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total transaction of C$2,522,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at C$335,946. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total value of C$1,640,380.82.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
