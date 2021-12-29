China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 109,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 305,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of China Online Education Group from $32.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52. The company has a market cap of $22.87 million, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of -0.73.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $89.79 million for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 1.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COE. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group in the second quarter worth $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group in the second quarter worth $88,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group in the third quarter worth $43,000. 39.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Online Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:COE)

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

