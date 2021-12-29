Close Asset Management Ltd Invests $43,000 in Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLDO. FMR LLC bought a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $25,143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KLDO shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Kaleido Biosciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Kaleido Biosciences from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Kaleido Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kaleido Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of Kaleido Biosciences stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

