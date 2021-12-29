General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 89.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,906 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $943,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 32,051 shares during the period.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GE stock opened at $95.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $83.20 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.47. The firm has a market cap of $104.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.27, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

