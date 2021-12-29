5,000 Shares in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Acquired by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTIL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 48.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DTIL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $480.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.40. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

