Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $35,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $226.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.81. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $189.60 and a one year high of $241.06.

