Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ EDSA opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.59. Edesa Biotech has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Edesa Biotech in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDSA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Edesa Biotech during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Edesa Biotech by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 42.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD), a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

