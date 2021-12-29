Tricon Residential Inc Plans Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE:TCN opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.31. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $15.12.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $113.98 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.75 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.75 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

