Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0387 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

ARESF stock opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $9.72.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.48.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

