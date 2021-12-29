CES Energy Solutions Corp. to Issue Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:CESDF)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of CESDF opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $1.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CESDF shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded CES Energy Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.07.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

