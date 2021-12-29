John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 11.8% over the last three years.

Shares of HPI opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.47. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $22.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 859,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund were worth $18,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

