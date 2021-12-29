John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 11.8% over the last three years.
Shares of HPI opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.47. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $22.13.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.
