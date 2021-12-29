Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on SCCAF shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

SCCAF stock opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $29.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.16.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

