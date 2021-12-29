Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.92.

OSCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Oscar Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 3,837.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.07. Oscar Health has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $443.98 million for the quarter. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 59.62% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oscar Health will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

