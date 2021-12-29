Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.78.

AGTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, CAO Scott A. Christensen sold 19,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $476,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $298,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,668 shares of company stock worth $4,276,157 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 31.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 88.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGTI opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. Agiliti has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $26.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $262.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

