Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.81.
Several research firms have weighed in on CGX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upgraded Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.
Cineplex stock opened at C$13.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.71. The company has a market cap of C$838.03 million and a PE ratio of -1.83. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of C$8.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.76.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
