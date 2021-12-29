Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.81.

Several research firms have weighed in on CGX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upgraded Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Cineplex stock opened at C$13.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.71. The company has a market cap of C$838.03 million and a PE ratio of -1.83. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of C$8.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.76.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.35) by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$250.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cineplex will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.