UNUS SED LEO Trading Up 0.9% This Week (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.67 or 0.00007732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.50 billion and approximately $4.06 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.28 or 0.00314673 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000081 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

