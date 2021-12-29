Typhoon Network Trading Down 2.7% Over Last Week (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 29th. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $612,156.81 and $9,416.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0673 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Typhoon Network has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00058646 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,739.05 or 0.07881481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00073733 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,209.81 or 0.99512838 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008225 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00051486 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,096,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

