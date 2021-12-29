Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $479.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.18. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $366.16 and a 52 week high of $480.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.