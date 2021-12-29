Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 14,611 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,611 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 73,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ILF stock opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.58. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

