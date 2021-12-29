M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lowered its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 43.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $154.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.05 and a 200-day moving average of $146.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $123.50 and a 1-year high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.97.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

