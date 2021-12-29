Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,611 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned 0.24% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 73,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ILF opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.58. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

