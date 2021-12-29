Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after buying an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,710,000 after buying an additional 1,118,609 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,428,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,645,000 after purchasing an additional 922,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,994,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,243,000 after purchasing an additional 215,497 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $479.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $465.68 and its 200 day moving average is $449.18. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $366.16 and a fifty-two week high of $480.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

