Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $4.88 Million Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lessened its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned 0.36% of First Trust Water ETF worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIW. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after buying an additional 27,283 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 498.5% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 30,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 25,169 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 317,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,561,000 after purchasing an additional 123,960 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $93.94 on Wednesday. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $70.35 and a one year high of $95.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.98 and its 200 day moving average is $88.56.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Article: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.