Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 1.8% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $115.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.79 and a 200 day moving average of $114.58. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $95.92 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

