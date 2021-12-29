Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Acquires 86 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties accounts for about 1.7% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned about 0.10% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,152,000 after acquiring an additional 128,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,545,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.8% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 924,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,962 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 408,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,386,000 after buying an additional 15,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,910,000 after buying an additional 15,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.33.

IIPR stock opened at $261.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.07. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.38 and a beta of 1.47. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.91 and a twelve month high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 138.57%.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,158 shares of company stock valued at $176,768. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

